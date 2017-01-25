Swedish investor to build solar power plants in North Maluku

Ternate, North Maluku (ANTARA News) - A Swedish investor is to build solar power plants (PLTS) in West Halmahera District, North Maluku Province, to assist in providing renewable electrical energy in the area.



"Equipment for the construction of PLTS is being imported directly from Sweden and is now in the process of being shipped to West Halmahera," West Halmahera District Head Danny Missy remarked here on Wednesday.



He stated that the construction of the 30-MW PLTS will be carried out in three locations, with each having a capacity of 10 MW, to provide electricity services evenly across West Halmahera.



With the presence of the PLTS, he expressed hope that power outages, due to limited power, often experienced by the people would not recur.



Missy noted that the local government had also encouraged the company, which is currently developing a geothermal power plant, to complete the project at the earliest to further increase the supply of renewable electrical energy in the area.



The West Halmahera district head added that the local government will provide various facilities to any party keen on developing renewable energy power plants in the area.(*)