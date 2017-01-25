President reminds police of growing complex challenges

President Joko Widodo (center in front row) photographed together after the Meeting of the Indonesian National Police 2017 in Jakarta, Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2017).(ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminds the countrys police of growing complex challenges in the country.



"Ahead more professional, modern reliable police would be a tagline to be achieved," the president said when addressing the 2017 police leadership meeting here on Wednesday.



Jokowi said in bringing to reality the tagline police have to to build up public trust by improving performance in dealing with and solving the host of problems in the country.



He said the condition in the country is marked with rife conventional crimes, and threats to security and public order.



"Problems in security and public order has grown worse with transnational crimes, terrorism, smuggling drug traffic, etc.," he said.



Police also have to be ready to uncover budget crime and corruption, and to deal with illegal fishing, illegal logging and offense in sensitive issues and demonstrations.



The leadership meeting is attended by 399 high and middle ranking officers including regional pol;ice chiefs.

(Uu.H-ASG/O001)