Antasari granted clemency by President Jokowi

Coordinator attorney of Antasari Azhar, Boyamin Saiman, showing a copy of the approval letter for clemency Antasari Azhar told reporters at the South Jakarta District Court, Jakarta, Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2017). (ANTARA/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has granted clemency for Antasari Azhar, former chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Antasaris lawyer Boyamin Saiman said here on Wednesday.



"This morning I received information from the state secretariat that clemency for Antasari Azhar has been granted," Boyamin said in short message to ANTARA News.



He said he would seek confirmation from the South Jakarta district court and to see the letter himself.



The procedure is that information about clemency would be sent by the presidential office to South Jakarta district court, he said.



Antasari was released from the Tangerang prison on November 10 last year on parole after serving two third of his jail term starting May, 2009.



He was convicted for 18 years after he was found guilty of masterminding the murder of Nasrudin Zulkarnaen, Director of Putra Rajawali Banjaran.



His appeal to higher courts failed and attempts for review of his case was rejected under the previous regime.



Antasari has maintained his claim of innocence and observers said there were irregularities in the charge against Antasari.

