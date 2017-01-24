President Jokowi inaugurates Executive Leadership Program

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Executive Leadership Program (ELP) for the board of directors of state enterprises at the State Palace here on Wednesday.



A total of 600 participants of ELP attended the opening ceremony at the palace.



They had earlier gathered at the Office of the State Enterprises Ministry and then went as a group to the State Palace to attend the opening ceremony.



Following the inauguration by the president, the event will continue at Pertaminas office until Wednesday night.



Also present at the opening ceremony of ELP were State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, Maritime and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, among others.



In the meantime, Soemarno said the ELP was formed to help state enterprises leaders, with integrity, professionalism, and vision, to better respond to future challenges.



"In addition, the ELP is designed to develop the capacity of global-minded leaders who have a sense of nationalism and do not forget to lead with conscience," Soemarno added.

(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)