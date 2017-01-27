Police shoot suspected drug dealer in n Sumatra

Langkat, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The Langkat district police in North Sumatra province has shot a suspected drug dealer on his leg as he resisted arrest.

"The police was forced to shoot the suspect as he attempted to flee when they tried to arrest him," chief of the district polices drug unit, Adjunct Commissioner Supriyadi Yantoto, said on Wednesday.

The police later arrested the suspected drug dealer, identified by his initials as MUL, and seized 105 grams of crystal meth from him.

"The suspect was arrested by police officers when he was riding a Suzuki Escudo jeep with police plate number BK 1452 AL. The police officers tried to stop the car in Tanjung Beringin market IV in Hinai sub-district," he added.

"The crystal meth was wrapped in large and medium plastic bags," he noted.

"If found guilty, the suspect could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail in accordance with article 114 (2) sub-article 112 (2) of Law No. 35/2009," he stated.

During the questioning, the suspect admitted that he was planning to send the crystal meth to a buyer in Pangkalan Brandan area.

"The police officers shot the suspect on his left leg as he resisted arrest," he added.(*)