Toshiba launches car audio current-feedback power amplifier IC with built-in full-time offset detection
Kamis, 26 Januari 2017 12:32 WIB | 916 Views
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation's (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “TCB502HQ,” a 4-channel power amplifier IC that detects output offset voltage, a factor in speaker burnout. Mass production starts today.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005472/en/
The new IC integrates a newly developed, full-time offset detection circuit that detects output offset voltage even during sound reproduction, preventing speaker burnout.
Manufacturers constantly seek to respond to consumer demand by refining the sound quality of car audio and the new IC supports this with integration of a current-feedback system like that found in high-end hi-fi audio. This prevents sound quality degradation at wide bandwidths and secures consistent sound quality.
Main Specifications
Part Number TCB502HQ
Maximum Output Power 49Wx4ch (Vcc=15.2V,RL=4Ω, JEITA max)
Operating Supply Voltage 6V to 18V
Output Offset Voltage 70mV
Output Noise Voltage 33uV (BW=A-weight)
Embedded Functions and
Features - High output and low distortion
- Built-in mute and standby functions, offset detection, short circuit detection, and half short circuit detection
- 6V operation (engine idling reduction capability)
- A range of protection circuits (thermal, overvoltage, output to VCC, output to GND, output to output protections)
Package HZIP25-P-1.00F
Sample Price (with tax) 500 yen
For more information about this new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/automotive/power-amp.html
Customer Inquiries
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel: +81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005472/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
