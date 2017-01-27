VP Kalla concerned over law enforcement officer`s arrest

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla (JK). (ANTARA/Setpres-Rusman)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla has expressed concern over the arrest of a Constitutional Court (MK) justice on bribery charges.



"Of course, we are highly concerned about it because it has to do with the law enforcement agency. But let us await the legal process to see whether he is guilty or not," he said here on Thursday.



He believed the arrest by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of the judge, identified by his initials as PA, at a hotel in West Jakarta was not politically motivated ahead of succession of MK justices and revision of the MK law.



"I believe it is not. I myself have not heard of it," he added.



PA is not the first MK justice arrested on bribery charges. Earlier, KPK also arrested the MK chief, identified by his initials as AM, at his residence in 2013. Both PA and AM are former politicians.



Kalla noted that not only politicians but also businessmen and professionals have been arrested on graft charges.



"This does not mean that MK members from political parties are always wrong. It depends on people concerned," he stated.



KPK confirmed the arrest of the MK justice. "Several law enforcement agency officers have been arrested. We will announce further developments later in the day," KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo said in a short text message.



(Reported by Desi Purnamawati/INE/KR-BSR/F001)