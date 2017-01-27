President Jokowi urges to make extracurricular activities compulsory in schools

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called to make extracurricular activities compulsory in schools, so that students can develop a sense of social responsibility towards the environment.



"Our children are required to participate in extracurricular activities. In addition, community and social activities must be designed for our children to visit nursing homes once in one to two months, so that they can develop a sense of social responsibility," President Jokowi stated while opening the National Conference on Education and Culture here on Thursday.



On the occasion, the president also distributed 2,079 Indonesian Smart Card to students in orphanages from Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi.



Jokowi said extracurricular activities can also involve the clean-up of nearby villages, so that the children develop a sense of social and cultural responsibility towards the environment.



The president also proposed that the students should undertake visits to other provinces or islands in Indonesia to gain an insight into the countrys diversity.

