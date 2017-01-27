House summons minister over arms smuggling case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The House of Representatives (DPRs) Commission I, Thursday, summoned Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu and Indonesian Defense Forces (TNIs) Commander Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo over an alleged arms smuggling attempt by the Indonesian peacekeeping forces in Sudan.



Commission I of the DPR also summoned the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Head Budi Gunawan in the hearing which, among others, discussed the alleged smuggling case on Thursday.



"The latest issue is related to the events in Sudan. Commission I is investigating the matter, as it is related to the tasks of the defense minister, commander of TNI, and chief of BIN," Commission I Deputy Chairman Arsil Tanjung stated.



He explained that TNI members, grouped in the peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID), were to return home, but during a security check, AK-47 weapons were found.



The legislator noted that the AK-47 model is not made in Indonesia, thus he was convinced that the Indonesian peacekeepers did not smuggle the arms.



"Our peacekeepers are accused of smuggling arms. Many of the weapons are AK-47s. They are not produced in Indonesia, hence they do not belong to Indonesia," he added.



According to Tanjung, Indonesia has sent the largest number of UN peacekeepers, and so far, no problems have been reported with regard to arms.



Based on his experience as chairman of the Indonesian peacekeeping contingent in Cambodia in 1993, all weapons are placed in a container, and the teams and weapons are dispatched separately.



"The soldiers do not carry weapons. The peacekeepers boarded the plane without arms based on the requirement of the United Nations (UN)," he pointed out.



He stated that Commission I, which is in charge of defense and foreign affairs, will further investigate the matter to collect information on the alleged smuggling by questioning the defense minister, TNI commander, and BIN chairman in a hearing on Monday, Jan 26.



Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir noted on Monday that the UN is investigating an alleged attempt by Indonesian Police personnel belonging to the UNAMID, Sudan, to smuggle arms.



"We have received information on the arms smuggling incident that took place in Sudan. The UN is conducting an investigation," Nasir remarked in a statement on Monday.



It was reported that the local authority of North Darfur had arrested Indonesian police personnel belonging to the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur for smuggling arms through the El-Fasher Airport on Friday (Jan 20) local time.



According to information from the Sudanese Media Center, the weapons and ammunition seized were concealed in dust and stones.



The customs unit seized several weapons, such as 29 Kalashnikovs, four guns, six GM3 guns, and 61 pistols.



However, confirmation is yet to be received on the involvement of Indonesian police in the arms smuggling attempt, Nasir stated.



"According to the initial report we received from the Indonesian police personnel, the smuggled weapons do not belong to the Indonesian Police troops," Nasir added.



Indonesias ambassador to Sudan has met the police troops in order to offer assistance.



"A team of the National Police will soon depart to provide legal aid and seek clarity on this matter," Nasir remarked.(*)