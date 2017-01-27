Indonesia urges Pacific countries to support Palestinian independence

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government will continue to encourage the countries of the Pacific Islands to support the cause of Palestinian independence and to recognize Palestine as a state.



"We always discuss the independence of Palestine in each bilateral meeting with Pacific countries and with those who have yet to recognize Palestine as a state. I call on them to immediately recognize Palestine," Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi said here on Thursday.



As for countries that have already recognized Palestine as a state, the Indonesian government will work towards a trilateral cooperation to take concrete steps to support Palestine.



"In case of countries that have recognized Palestine, such as Sweden, we have established trilateral cooperation to help the Palestinians. As for those who are yet to recognize (Palestine), we asked that they support the Palestinians," Retno stated.



The foreign minister had earlier reiterated that the Indonesian Government was committed to support Palestinian independence.



"Indonesia continues to support the independence of Palestine. Indonesia will not backtrack from its stance of supporting Palestine," the minister remarked.



The minister stressed that Indonesia fully supported the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. The resolution urged that Israel immediately halt the construction of illegal settlements.



"Indonesia will continue to mobilize international pressure for the achievement of the two-state solution," she stressed, adding that the country would raise support globally to realize this objective.(*)