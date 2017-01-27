30 Chinese workers found with no work permits in Kupang

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - The manpower and transmigration office in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara Province, has found 30 Chinese workers with no legal work permit documents in the Bolok Steam Power Plant in Kupang District.



Some 30 illegal workers were discovered when the local manpower and police officers visited the steam power plants site, Kris Koroh, head of the Kupang manpower and transmigration office, informed the press in Oelamasi, 38 kilometers east of Kupang City, on Thursday.



"When we visited the site of the Bolok Steam Power Plant operated by PT Santosa Makmur Sejahtera Energi (SMSE), there were 34 foreign workers. Four of them were officially registered, but 30 others were not registered with the local manpower office. Of course, we keep a close watch on foreign workers," he stated.



According to the company, the work permit documents of the 30 Chinese workers were being kept at the SMSE headquarters in Jakarta.



"The documents should always remain with the workers, but the 30 people only had their passports," he pointed out.



The company has been requested to submit the relevant documents at the local manpower office.(*)