Former finance ministry official grilled over ISIS

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian anti-terror police unit Densus 88 is investigating a former finance ministry official and his family members over alleged intention to join radical group ISIS.



"Densus 88 has 7x24 hours to collect information from the persons concerned," head of public information division of the Indonesia Police, Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul, said here on Friday.



Densus 88 is still studying the truth behind the allegation on the finance ministry official, known by his initials as TUAB, and four of his family members.



Five Indonesian citizens arrived at Balis Ngurah Rai airport on Wednesday (Jan 25) from Istanbul after being deported by the Turkish government for intending to join ISIS.



They include TUAB (39) who graduated from Adelaide University in Australia, NK (55), NA (12), MSU (7) and MAU (3).



They were known later as members of a family living in Cilincing, North Jakarta.



They left Soekarno-Hatta airport in Cengkareng, Banten, on August 15, 2016, aboard Garuda plane to Thailand to avoid suspicion. After arriving in Thailand, they met a man known by his initials as AY, who was believed to have helped them reach Turkey.



Upon arrival in Turkey, they stayed in different places for three weeks before they were later picked up by a man known as AJ and put in an accommodation facility for three months before they left for Syria.



At the facility, they met a number of people from Indonesia UU, AM, AL, Nab and UA.



On the way to Syria, however, the five people were caught by Turkish soldiers on January 16, 2017, and later deported through Istanbul to Ngurah Rai.(*)