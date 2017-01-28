Indonesia`s legal team allowed to enter Sudan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias legal team has obtained permission to enter Sudan to seek verification on the alleged weapons smuggling by the countrys Formed Police Unit (FPU) VIII in Darfur.



"I have communicated with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Gandour, who currently is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to provide access for Indonesias legal team to enter Sudan. The foreign minister said he would fully support the team, and he has contacted the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations in New York," Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi said, on the sideline of a book launching here, on Friday.



The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations has granted the permission for Indonesias legal team, Retno stated.



"This morning at 4 am, I contacted our representative in New York, and the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations has given a verbal permission for the team and would facilitate them," she added.



The Indonesian government has been waiting for further moves that would be taken by Sudan. "After we get the access, we will hold a meeting," she confirmed.



During the conversion with Sudanese officials, both governments have agreed that the issue of peacekeeping force would become priority in foreign policy, she noted.



"All these years, our peacekeeping force had always been appreciated, and such appreciation was also expressed when our ambassador met Gandour. Similarly, when I spoke to Gandour, he respected our peacekeeping force," Retno asserted.



On the other hand, the minister noticed certain irregularities in the report on alleged weapons smuggling, which needed verification.



"It is very important for us to verify the allegation that our police contingent was the owner of the 10 luggage, as it affects our reputation," she stated.(*)