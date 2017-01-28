President Jokowi disappointed over law enforcer`s arrest

Kulonprogo, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed his disappointment over the fact that a law enforcer was caught for involvement in a case of corruption.



"I think the whole country is disappointed," the president remarked to newsmen after distributing "Smart Indonesia Card" education subsidy to students in the districts of Sleman and Kulonprogo in Yogyakarta province here on Friday.



Jokowis remarks came in response to the arrest of Constitutional Court judge, Patrialis Akbar, in a case of alleged graft.



The president said the policy now being implemented to check corruption was one that will usher in total reforms in the field of law.



"Yes, the process is aimed at bringing total reforms in the field of law," he added.



President Jokowi stated that he was yet to receive a comprehensive report regarding the arrest of the Constitutional Court justice, Patrialis Akbar, as also the request of the Constitutional Courts Ethics Council to discharge the judge in question.



"I have not received a complete report (yet) and so I cannot as yet speak about it," he added.



Patrialis Akbar was caught red-handed by a team of the Corruption Eradication Commission for allegedly receiving bribes in connection with a judicial review of Law Number 41, 2014 on animal husbandry and health.



Besides Akbar, the KPK team also arrested 10 other people from different places in Jakarta in connection with the case, including Basuki Hariman, a private person accused of paying bribes, together with NG Fenny, his employee, and Kamaludin, another private person who was an intermediary between Hariman and Akbar.(*)