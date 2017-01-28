Indonesian citizen killed in plane crash in Perth

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - An Indonesian woman was among the victims of a light plane crash in Swan River, Perth, West Australia, on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.



The plane crashed during the Australia Day celebrations.



"One hour after the accident, we contacted our Consulate General in Perth to ask for confirmation. The local authorities informed that one of the passengers aboard the plane was an Indonesian citizen who was pronounced dead," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said here on Friday.



A postmortem examination of the body of the victim, identified as Endah Cakrawati, would be conducted in two to three days time, she added, quoting her communication with the Indonesian Consulate General in Perth on Friday.



The Foreign Ministry has contacted the relatives of Endah in Banten, she confirmed.



"Once all the procedures are completed, the body will be flown to Indonesia next week as per her familys request," she informed.



She stated that the Foreign Ministry was facilitating her familys visit to Perth to see the body.



"We have facilitated the visit. Hopefully, the relatives of the deceased will leave for Perth on Monday or Tuesday," she pointed out. (*)