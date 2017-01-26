HULFT Pte. Ltd. has signed a HULFT Implementation Partner Agreement with Fujitsu Indonesia strengthening sales and installation support framework for the HULFT Series in Indonesia

[Photo: From left to right] Wana Sedayu, JOC Presale Team Leader of PT. Fujitsu Indonesia Hirotatsu Kawata, JOC Sales Country Head of PT. Fujitsu Indonesia Kazuhiro Uchida, President and CEO of SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Yasuko Sakurai, Managing Director, HULFT Pte. Ltd. (Antara/Business Wire)