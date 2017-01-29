Musical performance held on Pramuka Island to welcome Ahok

Jakarta governor candidate Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok (left) greets residents during a visit Pulau Pramuka, Seribu Islands, North Jakarta, Monday (Jan. 30, 2017). (ANTARA/Dany F.)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) received a warm welcome during a visit to Pramuka Island in North Jakarta, Monday, as part of his campaigning activities in the run-up to the Jakarta gubernatorial election scheduled next month.



Ahok had last year made remarks during a speech while addressing a gathering on Pramuka Island that later led to him being tried for blasphemy.



The incumbent Jakarta governor and his entourage arrived on the island at 1:15 p.m. local time and were welcomed by the islanders with "marawis" (religious) musical performance, while some were seen calling out his name and saying "Long Live Ahok" and "Long Live Number Two," which is Ahoks campaign number.



A man hugged him to express his gratitude saying, "I am a mosque caretaker joining Umrah (minor hajj pilgrimage) that you had organized for the mosque caretakers recently."



On the occasion, Syahide, a mosque caretaker, also expressed his keenness to conduct Hajj pilgrimage later.



In response, Ahok hugged him and said, "We indeed wish all mosque caretakers could see the Kabah, so that the people here would know about it."



On the occasion, the islanders also presented a miniature replica of a fishermans boat, which Ahok received with a smile and gratitude.



At the pier, Ahok took the opportunity to shake hands with the people and have a picture taken with them.



After the welcome event, the gubernatorial candidate toured the island while greeting the public along the way, while the people continued to perform the marawis and to call out his name.



During the visit, Ahok was accompanied by his campaign spokesman Ruhut Sitompul and members of his campaign team, such as Bestari Barus.



Campaigning period, which began on October 28, 2016, will end on Feb 11, followed by a cooling-off period ahead of the voting on Feb 15.



Ahok who pairs with his deputy governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat will compete against academician Anies Baswedan, with businessman Sandiaga Uno as his running mate, and Agus Harimurti, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, with former Jakarta administration official Sylvian Murni as his running mate.



