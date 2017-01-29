Indonesia not be affected by Trump`s immigrant policy: President Jokowi

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA)

Boyolali (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will not be affected by United States President Donald Trumps decision to ban immigrants from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.



"We will not be affected by Trumps decision to ban refugees from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries," President Joko Widodo said here on Monday.



The president affirmed that the Indonesian constitutional principle supported equality and justice clearly.



With regard to the issue, he emphasized that Indonesia was not affected by Trumps policy.



"Equality and justice should be pursued," the head of state added.



Therefore, Widodo urged Indonesians not to worry after Trump halted the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.



"There is no direct impact on Indonesia," he affirmed.



Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi earlier advised Indonesian nationals living in the United States to stay calm after Trump signed on Friday an executive order that severely restricts immigration and suspends all refugee admission.



The foreign ministry called on Indonesian citizens in the US to respect the US laws and maintain public orders in their respective environment, the foreign ministrys statement said here on Sunday.



Retno had instructed Indonesian representatives in Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco to open 24-hour hotline services to anticipate any possible impact that might happen.



"The Indonesian Government, through Indonesias representatives across the United States, will keep on monitoring the ongoing developments and will anticipate any impacts on Indonesian citizens," Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, director of protection of Indonesian citizens and legal entities, said in a statement.



Iqbal has also advised Indonesians to understand their rights in any situation, which could be found on the US Civil Liberties Union website (www.aclu.org).



"This is needed because one of the important components in the executive order signed by Trump is policies on arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants who were protected during the previous administration with the presence of sanctuary policies in several cities and counties," he stated.



Reuters reported that Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.



He noted that the most sweeping use of his presidential powers since taking office a week ago, barring travelers from the seven nations for at least 90 days, would give his administration time to develop more stringent screening procedures for refugees, immigrants and visitors.



"Im establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Dont want them here," Trump said earlier on Friday at the Pentagon.



"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love our people deeply," he added.



The bans, though temporary, took effect immediately, causing havoc and confusion for would-be travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

