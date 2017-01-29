World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists
Senin, 30 Januari 2017 23:36 WIB | 132 Views
Dubai (ANTARA News) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trumps temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries harmed the common struggle against radicalism.
"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists," the group said in a statement on its website.
"(The move) will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the U.S., to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations."
"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists," the group said in a statement on its website.
"(The move) will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the U.S., to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations."
Latest News
- EU at odds with Trump administration over "Muslim ban" 19 minutes ago
- Trump, Saudi King agree to support creating safe zones in Syria, Yemen 31 minutes ago
- World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists 34 minutes ago
- Tens of thousands in US cities protest Trump immigration order 1 hour ago
- Trump, Merkel agree NATO members must pay fair share 29th January 2017
- Hundreds protest at L.A. In`l Airport against Trump`s "Muslim Ban" 29th January 2017
- Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal 22nd January 2017
- Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values 22nd January 2017