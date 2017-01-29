TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists

Senin, 30 Januari 2017 23:36 WIB | 132 Views
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (www.oic-oci.org)
Dubai (ANTARA News) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trumps temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries harmed the common struggle against radicalism.

"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists," the group said in a statement on its website.

"(The move) will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the U.S., to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations."
