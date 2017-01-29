Trump, Saudi King agree to support creating safe zones in Syria, Yemen
Senin, 30 Januari 2017 23:39 WIB | 146 Views
Washington (ANTARA News) - U.S. President Donald Trump and King Salman bin Abd Al-Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Sunday agreed to support setting up safe zones in Syria and Yemen.
In a telephone talk between Trump and King Salman on Sunday, the leaders also agreed to support other ideas to help the refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts, the White House said in a statement, without elaborating.
Trump has called for creating a safe zone in Syria, seeing the plan as a way to stem immigration of Syrian refugees to Europe and elsewhere, Xinhua reported.
Over the phone, Trump and King Salman agreed on the importance of strengthening joint efforts to fight the spread of radical Islamic terrorism and working jointly to address challenges to regional peace and security, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
They also agreed to "rigorously" enforce the agreement on Irans nuclear programs, which Trump has expressed opposition to, and address Irans "destabilizing" regional activities, according to the statement.
In addition, the two leaders discussed an invitation from the Saudi King for Trump to lead a Middle East effort to defeat terrorism and to help build a new future, economically and socially, for the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.
