EU at odds with Trump administration over "Muslim ban"

Magaritis Schinasa. (ue.org)

Brussels (ANTARA News) - The EU on Monday dismissed the executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump banning entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.



"The EU will not discriminate on the basis of nationality, race,or religion, not only when it comes to asylum, but in an overall policy," The chief spokesperson of European Commission Magaritis Schinasa told a press conference, adding that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "has constantly stressed our attachment to this principle."



Quoting Junckers state of union address in September, he said, "theres no religion, no belief, no philosophy, when it comes to refugees."



Refering to a "European model," he said,"We have to make choices about the world we want to live in. We must choose between isolationism ,inequality and national egotism on the one hand, and openness, social equality and social solidarity on the other."



Under the executive order Trump signed Friday, refugees from all over the world will be suspended from entering the United States for 120 days while all immigration from so-called "countries with terrorism concerns" will be suspended for 90 days.



Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The total population from these countries exceeds 130 million.



The ban sparked chaos across U.S. international airports and continuous protests nationwide in the past days.

