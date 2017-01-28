Garuda Indonesia to operate Boeing B-737-800 to serve Sorong-Jakarta route
Sorong, Papua (ANTARA News) - Garuda Indonesia will operate Boeing 737-800 to serve Sorong-Jakarta route, in order to increase its service to the people in Papua.
The state-owned airline company's Sorong sales manager Radhitya Prastanika said here on Monday that the service is scheduled to begin early in April.
He stated that Garuda Indonesia wished to support the government in opening an easier access to Raja Ampat tourist destination by operating the wide-body aircraft.
"We are now waiting for an official letter from the security authorities of Sorongs Domine Eduard Osok airport regarding the safety of the airport for the landing of the aircraft," he remarked.
He noted that Boeing 737-800 has 162 seats, consisting of 150 seats in the economy and 12 seats in the business class.
"Garuda Indonesia wishes to provide comfort to people in Sorong by providing a Boeing aircraft and adequate facilities," he added.
He said Garuda Indonesia plans to increase the number of planes and new routes to Papua and West Papua provinces this year.
