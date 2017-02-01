TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Wednesday, 1st February 2017

Two dead, one missing in flash flood in Kupang

Selasa, 31 Januari 2017 18:45 WIB | 654 Views
Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - A flash flood hit a dam construction site in Raknamo, Kupang District, East Nusa Tenggara, killing two workers and rendering another missing on Monday.

Kupang search and rescue personnel continued to look for the missing person, Ketut Gede Ardana, head of the Kupang search and rescue office, stated here, Tuesday.

The flash floods swept away four workers at the dam construction site, but one of them survived. Two bodies were found, while one worker was still missing.(*)
