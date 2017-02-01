Two dead, one missing in flash flood in Kupang
Selasa, 31 Januari 2017 18:45 WIB | 654 Views
Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - A flash flood hit a dam construction site in Raknamo, Kupang District, East Nusa Tenggara, killing two workers and rendering another missing on Monday.
Kupang search and rescue personnel continued to look for the missing person, Ketut Gede Ardana, head of the Kupang search and rescue office, stated here, Tuesday.
The flash floods swept away four workers at the dam construction site, but one of them survived. Two bodies were found, while one worker was still missing.(*)
Kupang search and rescue personnel continued to look for the missing person, Ketut Gede Ardana, head of the Kupang search and rescue office, stated here, Tuesday.
The flash floods swept away four workers at the dam construction site, but one of them survived. Two bodies were found, while one worker was still missing.(*)
Latest News
- Three terror suspects arrested in C Java 6 hours ago
- Indonesian govt`s scholarships for students is investment in human resources: Minister Sri Mulyani 8 hours ago
- Deans to provide legal support to Indonesia`s indigenous tribe 9 hours ago
- Banjarmasin immigration office deports 10 Chinese nationals 9 hours ago
- Trump`s immigrant policy to increase mistrust against Muslims: VP 12 hours ago
- Rail services disrupted as floods hits Pasuruan 12 hours ago
- Two dead, one missing in flash flood in Kupang 13 hours ago
- Government establishes committee to select candidates for MK judge post 13 hours ago