UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada
Selasa, 31 Januari 2017 18:47 WIB | 625 Views
United Nations (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) - The United Nations on Monday condemned the terror attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, in which six people were killed.
"We are following developments in the investigation of the horrific attack on a mosque in Quebec. We condemn this apparent act of terrorism on a place of worship," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the daily news briefing.
"We trust that Canada and Canadians, who have shown such leadership in promoting diversity and tolerance, will come together to reject any attempts to sow division based on religion," he said, adding that "We send our condolences to the people, to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded."
A 27-year-old man was held on Monday in connection with a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City that killed six men and wounded eight others, officials said.(*)
"We are following developments in the investigation of the horrific attack on a mosque in Quebec. We condemn this apparent act of terrorism on a place of worship," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the daily news briefing.
"We trust that Canada and Canadians, who have shown such leadership in promoting diversity and tolerance, will come together to reject any attempts to sow division based on religion," he said, adding that "We send our condolences to the people, to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded."
A 27-year-old man was held on Monday in connection with a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City that killed six men and wounded eight others, officials said.(*)
Latest News
- Russia will not follow US immigration policy 6 hours ago
- UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada 13 hours ago
- EU at odds with Trump administration over "Muslim ban" 30th January 2017
- Trump, Saudi King agree to support creating safe zones in Syria, Yemen 30th January 2017
- World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists 30th January 2017
- Tens of thousands in US cities protest Trump immigration order 30th January 2017
- Trump, Merkel agree NATO members must pay fair share 29th January 2017
- Hundreds protest at L.A. In`l Airport against Trump`s "Muslim Ban" 29th January 2017