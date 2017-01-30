TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Wednesday, 1st February 2017

UN condemns mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada

Selasa, 31 Januari 2017 18:47 WIB | 625 Views
United Nations (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) - The United Nations on Monday condemned the terror attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, in which six people were killed.

"We are following developments in the investigation of the horrific attack on a mosque in Quebec. We condemn this apparent act of terrorism on a place of worship," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the daily news briefing.

"We trust that Canada and Canadians, who have shown such leadership in promoting diversity and tolerance, will come together to reject any attempts to sow division based on religion," he said, adding that "We send our condolences to the people, to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded."

A 27-year-old man was held on Monday in connection with a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City that killed six men and wounded eight others, officials said.(*)
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS