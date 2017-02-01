Banjarmasin immigration office deports 10 Chinese nationals

Banjarbaru, S Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The Banjarmasin immigration authorities in South Kalimantan on Tuesday deported 10 Chinese nationals after they failed to show their passports and visit visas.



The Chinese nationals were deported by Lion Air flight through Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, under the escort of the foreigners-controlling team, Chief of the Immigration Supervision and Action of the Banjarmasin Immigration Office, Mulyadi, said here on Tuesday.



They were later flown to Sukarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta from where they would be deported to their country.



He noted that the Chinese nationals failed to show their passports and visas when immigration officers conducted a raid on Saturday (Jan 28).



"They were detained as they did not show their passports. However, they showed their passports the following day, so they remain subjected to deportation," he added.



One of the Chinese nationals was fined as he was found overstaying his visa, Mulyadi stated.



"One of the 10 Chinese nationals was fined Rp5.4 million as he overstayed his visa for 18 days as stated in his passport," he remarked.



The 10 Chinese nationals were identified as Zhao Hutmei, Song Liujie, Feng Bobo, Zhang Wei, Zhang Zhihui, Zhao Hongying, Liu Min, Min Yihong, Hu Juntang and Ma Yingying.(*)