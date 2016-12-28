70 percent of Indonesian villages have access to internet

Minister Eko Putro Sandjojo. (ANTARA/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Ministry of Village, Disadvantaged Region Development and Transmigration stated that approximately 70 percent of more than 74 thousand villages in the country had access to the Internet.



"Only 30 percent of the total villages in Indonesia have not had access to the Internet. We hope that all villages across Indonesian territory will have access to the Internet this year," Indonesian Minister of Village, Disadvantaged Region Development and Transmigration Eko Putro Sandjojo stated after the launch of an application for discussing ways to develop the village on Tuesday.



The application is android based and can be accessed as a forum of communication between village officials and facilitators for rural development. The application was created under cooperation between the ministry and the Australian government.



Through the application, village officials and facilitators can share information about the management of the village. As many as four provinces have become models for implementing the application, namely Aceh, West Java, East Java and West Nusa Tenggara, the minister said.



"In future, this application will be accessed by the local community, so that they can also monitor the management of the village," he noted.



Sandjojo added that the application was expected to enable the facilitators to provide support and ideas more efficiently and effectively for rural development. The application will particularly provide the latest data and information to the ministry.



"Using the right data, it is expected to establish the right policy anyway," he added.



The ministry can also use the application to monitor and analyze problems faced by every village to be discussed further. Through the application, the ministry can identify villages that require further support in implementing the Village Act.



The ministry can also use the application to provide guidance, regulatory updates and information to the village facilitators and authorities directly.

