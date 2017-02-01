Three terror suspects arrested in C Java
Rabu, 1 Februari 2017 01:08 WIB | 559 Views
Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - The National Polices Counter-terrorism Squad, Densus 88, arrested three terror suspects in three different districts in Central Java province on Monday and Tuesday.
The three terror suspects were arrested in the districts of Grobogan, Sragen and Karanganyar, Chief of the Central Java Provincial Polices Public Relations Service Senior Commissioner Djarod Padakova said here on Tuesday.
"The provincial police and district police assisted the arrest," he added.
One of the terror suspects, identified by his initial as S, was arrested in Grobogan. The 37-year-old man hailed from Ngawi district, East Java province, he stated.
The second suspect, identified by his initial as J, was arrested in Gemolong sub-district, Sragen district, he added.
Densus 88 later arrested another suspect, identified by his initial as S, in Gondangrejo sub-district, Karanganyar district, he stated.
The three terror suspects were being questioned intensively in Solo city before they were taken to Jakarta for further questioning, he remarked.
Djarod did not divulge which terror cases the three suspected terrorists had been involved.
But based on information, they were believed to have been involved in a bomb blast in Bekasi, West Java.(*)
