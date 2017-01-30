Russia will not follow US immigration policy

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Russias Ambassador to Indonesia Mikhail Galuzin said that his government has no intentions to follow the measure of America in establishing a policy that bans Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.



Galuzin made the statement during a press conference in Jakarta, Tuesday, adding that both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of America are committed in eradicating terrorism cells in the world, as mentioned in the telephone contact made between the two country leaders.



"Although we share a common priority and interest in destroying ISIS and terrorism, I have yet to receive any information about whether Russia will implement the same policy as the US," he remarked.



He further explained that Russia has its own directions and policy systems that have been implemented for a long time and up until now, there are no signs from the government that indicates any intentions to change that.



The cooperation between Russia and the US, he continued, covers military and intelligence actions, aimed to repulse militant groups in Syria, including ISIS, he noted.



American President Donald Trump had previously launched an executive order which imposes a ban on entry visa grants to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya for 90 days, as well as a moratorium on accepting refugees for 120 days.



The policy is imposed on Green Card holders from all seven countries.



The executive order, signed by Trump last Friday also affects refugees as they are now left in uncertainty regarding whether they will be granted entry to the United States or not. (*)