China interested in establishing direct flight to W Java: Official

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Executive Director of PT Bandara Internasional Jawa Barat, Virda Dimas Ekaputra, said that the Chengdu administration of China has stated its interest in establishing direct flight to Kertajati Airport of West Java Province.



"They were excited when they knew that the West Java administration was to build a new international airport in Kertajati of Majalengka District," Ekaputra said here on Tuesday.



According to the director, the Chengdu administration has proposed the direct flight to Soekarno-Hatta Airport of Tangerang City.



However, Soekarno-Hatta Airport could not accept their proposal due to the flight slot being full.



Ekaputra stated that all ASEAN countries, except Indonesia, have maintained connection of their cities with Chengdu.



He hoped that the establishment of the airport in West Java Province could develop the tourism sector in the area.



Thus, the company will cooperate with West Java Cultural and Tourism Service to promote tourism in the region.



"West Java would be one of the tourism destinations. The development would contribute to achieve 20 million foreign tourists," Ekaputra added.(*)