Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival exhibition
Displaying 6,500 Hanging Decorations and Japanese Bonsai
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)--
Keio
Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international
hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a
special exhibition of traditional Japanese arts to celebrate
traditional Hinamatsuri girls’ doll festival by displaying various
traditional art ornaments in the hotel from February to March, 2017.
This annually held exhibition has been extremely well received by
guests, and this year features some 6,500 finely hand woven silk doll
decorations, Japanese art ukiyoe items depicting scenes of
“Japanese female culture”, and “Bonsai” miniature decorative sculptured
plants to give visitors a taste of Japan’s traditional arts
representative of the “Hinamatsuri Girls’ Doll Festival”.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005560/en/
The hanging decorative art ornaments are specially hand stitched
expressly for the hotel exhibition using finely woven silk cloth from
old kimonos. Each of the handiworks has been carefully created for this
exhibition and symbolically reflects the hopes for the health and
happiness of children. The central set of dolls represents figures from
the Japanese court of the Heian period (794-1185). Our guests from
around the world are awestruck by the grandeur of this exhibit, which
offers the perfect opportunity for guests to take pictures as memories
of this exhibition.
The tradition of “bonsai” miniature decorative sculptured plants, which
has been a traditional part of Japanese culture, will be highlighted in this
year’s exhibition. The art of “bonsai” is said to have started
during the Heian Period and became a popular traditional part of
“Japanese female culture” from the Meiji Period. Through to the Meiji
era, Japanese women were introduced to bonsai as part of their learning
on refinement and etiquette, which was said to help instill a sense of
beauty in their souls. Masterpieces from The
Omiya Bonsai Art Museum in Saitama will be on display, as well as a
collection of bonsai-related artifacts and woodblock ukiyoe
prints, to show how bonsai played a role in the lives of Japanese women
in the past.
In recent years, the term “bonsai” has become recognized throughout the
world in reflection of the growing global appreciation for this
traditional Japanese art. Through this exhibition, we seek to offer our
guests unique opportunities to discover new and deep aspects of Japanese
traditional culture.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005560/en/
Contacts
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
Sunaho Nakatani, +81-3-5322-8010
Public Relations Manager
s-nakatani@keioplaza.co.jp
Source: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
- AG&P signs MoU with Hindustan LNG to build a new LNG import terminal in Andhra Pradesh 3 hours ago
- Toshiba launches 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance 6 hours ago
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival exhibition 7 hours ago
- Picasso estate sold to Scepter Chairman Rayo Withanage 30th January 2017
- HULFT Pte. Ltd. has signed a HULFT Implementation Partner Agreement with Fujitsu Indonesia strengthening sales and installation support framework for the HULFT Series in Indonesia 30th January 2017
- Buddhist leader's annual peace proposal stresses power of youth in building global solidarity, calls on civil society to play active role in nuclear disarmament talks 30th January 2017
- Toshiba launches car audio current-feedback power amplifier IC with built-in full-time offset detection 26th January 2017
- 9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3 25th January 2017