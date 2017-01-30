TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Wednesday, 1st February 2017

Toshiba launches 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance

Rabu, 1 Februari 2017 13:04 WIB | 439 Views
Toshiba: 600V/650V Super Junction "DTMOS V Series" MOSFETs (Antara/Business Wire)
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance for use in industrial and office equipment. The new “DTMOS V series” will start with a line-up of twelve products. Sample shipments start today with mass production shipments scheduled for the middle of March.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/

The new series maintains the same level of low on-resistance and high speed switching performance of Toshiba’s current “DTMOS IV series,” while an optimized design process improves EMI performance by approximately 3 to 5dB[1]. Also, reducing the on-resistance per area (RON x A) performance made it possible to add a new 650V 0.29Ω product into the DPAK package line-up. Products in the new series are suited for use in power supplies for industrial and office equipment that require high efficiency and compact size, adaptors and chargers for notebook PCs and mobile devices, and PCs and printers.

Line-up and Main Specifications of New MOSFETs:

Part Number   Package  

Absolute
Maximum Rating

  RDS(ON)

MAX.

(Ω)

@VGS=10V

  Qg Typ.

(nC)

@VDD=400V

VGS=10V

ID=Maximum Rating

  Ciss Typ.

(pF)

@VDS=300V

VGS=0V

f=100kHz



VDSS (V)  

ID (A)




TK290A60Y
TO-220SIS
600
11.5
0.29
25
730
TK380A60Y
TO-220SIS
600
9.7
0.38
20
590
TK560A60Y
TO-220SIS
600
7.0
0.56
14.5
380
TK290P60Y
DPAK
600
11.5
0.29
25
730
TK380P60Y
DPAK
600
9.7
0.38
20
590
TK560P60Y
DPAK
600
7.0
0.56
14.5
380
TK290A65Y
TO-220SIS
650
11.5
0.29
25
730
TK380A65Y
TO-220SIS
650
9.7
0.38
20
590
TK560A65Y
TO-220SIS
650
7.0
0.56
14.5
380
TK290P65Y
DPAK
650
11.5
0.29
25
730
TK380P65Y
DPAK
650
9.7
0.38
20
590
TK560P65Y   DPAK   650   7.0   0.56   14.5   380

Notes
[1] At 150 to 210MHz by using Toshiba evaluation boards. Toshiba survey.

Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.

Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp


Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
