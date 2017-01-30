Toshiba launches 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance
Rabu, 1 Februari 2017 13:04 WIB | 439 Views
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance for use in industrial and office equipment. The new “DTMOS V series” will start with a line-up of twelve products. Sample shipments start today with mass production shipments scheduled for the middle of March.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/
The new series maintains the same level of low on-resistance and high speed switching performance of Toshiba’s current “DTMOS IV series,” while an optimized design process improves EMI performance by approximately 3 to 5dB[1]. Also, reducing the on-resistance per area (RON x A) performance made it possible to add a new 650V 0.29Ω product into the DPAK package line-up. Products in the new series are suited for use in power supplies for industrial and office equipment that require high efficiency and compact size, adaptors and chargers for notebook PCs and mobile devices, and PCs and printers.
Notes
[1] At 150 to 210MHz by using Toshiba evaluation boards. Toshiba survey.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/
The new series maintains the same level of low on-resistance and high speed switching performance of Toshiba’s current “DTMOS IV series,” while an optimized design process improves EMI performance by approximately 3 to 5dB[1]. Also, reducing the on-resistance per area (RON x A) performance made it possible to add a new 650V 0.29Ω product into the DPAK package line-up. Products in the new series are suited for use in power supplies for industrial and office equipment that require high efficiency and compact size, adaptors and chargers for notebook PCs and mobile devices, and PCs and printers.
|
Line-up and Main Specifications of New MOSFETs:
|Part Number
|Package
|
Absolute
|
RDS(ON)
MAX.
(Ω)
@VGS=10V
|
Qg Typ.
(nC)
@VDD=400V
VGS=10V
ID=Maximum Rating
|
Ciss Typ.
(pF)
@VDS=300V
VGS=0V
f=100kHz
|
|
|VDSS (V)
|
ID (A)
|
|
|
|TK290A60Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|600
|
|11.5
|
|0.29
|
|25
|
|730
|TK380A60Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|600
|
|9.7
|
|0.38
|
|20
|
|590
|TK560A60Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|600
|
|7.0
|
|0.56
|
|14.5
|
|380
|TK290P60Y
|
|DPAK
|
|600
|
|11.5
|
|0.29
|
|25
|
|730
|TK380P60Y
|
|DPAK
|
|600
|
|9.7
|
|0.38
|
|20
|
|590
|TK560P60Y
|
|DPAK
|
|600
|
|7.0
|
|0.56
|
|14.5
|
|380
|TK290A65Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|650
|
|11.5
|
|0.29
|
|25
|
|730
|TK380A65Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|650
|
|9.7
|
|0.38
|
|20
|
|590
|TK560A65Y
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|650
|
|7.0
|
|0.56
|
|14.5
|
|380
|TK290P65Y
|
|DPAK
|
|650
|
|11.5
|
|0.29
|
|25
|
|730
|TK380P65Y
|
|DPAK
|
|650
|
|9.7
|
|0.38
|
|20
|
|590
|TK560P65Y
|DPAK
|650
|7.0
|0.56
|14.5
|380
Notes
[1] At 150 to 210MHz by using Toshiba evaluation boards. Toshiba survey.
Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006508/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Latest News
- AG&P signs MoU with Hindustan LNG to build a new LNG import terminal in Andhra Pradesh 3 hours ago
- Toshiba launches 600V/650V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs with improved EMI performance 6 hours ago
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts Hinamatsuri Girls' Dolls Festival exhibition 7 hours ago
- Picasso estate sold to Scepter Chairman Rayo Withanage 30th January 2017
- HULFT Pte. Ltd. has signed a HULFT Implementation Partner Agreement with Fujitsu Indonesia strengthening sales and installation support framework for the HULFT Series in Indonesia 30th January 2017
- Buddhist leader's annual peace proposal stresses power of youth in building global solidarity, calls on civil society to play active role in nuclear disarmament talks 30th January 2017
- Toshiba launches car audio current-feedback power amplifier IC with built-in full-time offset detection 26th January 2017
- 9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3 25th January 2017