VP receives British member of parliament Lord Powell

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla received British Member of Parliament Lord Charles Powell to discuss the investment climate and the global situation in Indonesia.



"In addition to investment, we discussed the developments in Indonesia, Britain and the US.," Kalla said, after the meeting at his office here, on Wednesday.



Besides being an independent member of the Supreme Council of the British parliament, Lord Powell is also one of the executives of Jardine Cycle & Carriage that holds largest shares in Astra International.



Kalla noted that no technical issues had been discussed with Lord Powell regarding business expansion or plans to increase investment value.



"No, there was no such discussion. We did not talk about technical aspects, as Astra has already developed. He praised the current investment situation in Indonesia," Kalla added.



Kalla and Lord Powell also discussed political and economic conditions in Britain following its decision to leave the European Union.



"Yes, of course. For him, it was an issue that had to be settled, just like technical problems, namely divorce settlement, wealth division and others," he remarked.



Regarding the current world situation following the political developments in the US due to President Donald Trumps policies, Kalla noted that just like in Indonesia, businessmen in Britain could only wait and watch while anticipating the possible impacts of Trumps policies.



"We all can only guess what Trump would likely do. No one in the world knows that except himself," he stated.(*)