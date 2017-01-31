Muara Angke fishermen support North Jakarta reclamation project: Developer

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Most residents and fishermen of Muara Angke support the reclamation project in North Jakarta, according to Chief Executive Officer of the project developer PT Muara Wisesa Samudra (MWS) Halim Kumala.



He noted that the residents of Muara Angke had lent their support to the project after the environmental impact analysis (Amdal) was made public by the government and developer PT MWS on Tuesday night (Jan 31).



Kumala said when contacted in Jakarta that in general, the process to raise public awareness on Amdal had run smoothly.



"The event was successful. There were positive and negative reactions. We have taken a note of them all. However, about 90 percent of Muara Angkes residents support the reclamation project," Kumala pointed out.



However, the residents have urged the government and developer to focus on increasing their prosperity and not evicting them.



According to Kumala, the developer has no plans to evict Muara Angkes residents.



Muara Angke is a well-known fishermens village in North Jakarta, which is believed to be significantly affected by the reclamation project in the North Jakarta coastal area.



He revealed that the campaign to raise awareness on the project was marked by a demonstration staged by several students from the high economic institution, Depok, West Java.



The protestors rejected the North Jakarta reclamation project, but the rally did not hinder the implementation of the awareness program.



MWS Project Manager Andreas Leodra affirmed that the MWS was obligated to raise awareness on the analysis in a bid to complete the Amdal process of the reclaimed Pulau G as necessitated by a government regulation.



Chairman of the Indonesian Fishermens Association for Jakarta Yan Winata Sasmita said he had participated on 18 occasions to raise awareness on Amdal, a program similar to what the MWS had introduced on Tuesday night.



Sasmita finally accepted the Amdal with certain conditions.



One of the pre-requisites is that the government and developer would honor the commitment they had made during the awareness program.



"Hence, we have to supervise it together," he emphasized.



Rais Abdullah, one of the youth leaders who also spoke to the students, said he could accept the explanations given by the developer.



He noted that so far, the residents were only concerned if they would eventually be evicted from their village. Hence, he urged the residents to work hand in hand in supervising the responsibilities undertaken by the developer as part of the commitment.



"If the governments project really benefits the residents of Muara Angke, we must support it. What is important is that all is under control and handled in a fair and just manner," he added.(*)