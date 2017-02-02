SBY needs to clarify allegation about phone call with MUI

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A political observer said former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) needs clarification about a statement by the team of lawyers of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahja Purnama (Ahok).



The statement linked the general chairman of the Democratic Party to the fatwa (rule) issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).



"SBY needs to talk and explain to the public as the statement was an attack on him personally or a slander against him that could damage his good name," Igor Dirgantara from the University of Jayabaya, said here on Wednesday.



Igor said the allegation linking SBY to the MUI fatwa that had angered Muslims in the country, would have its impact on the public preference to SBYs son Agus Yudhoyono in his bid to win the Jakarta gubernatorial election later this month.



On Tuesday, MUI general chairman Maruf Amin testified against Ahok, who was tried on alleged insult of Islam, when he quoted the Qoran verse when speaking to the people of the Thousand Islands.



At the court , Ahoks team of lawyers asked Maruf to explain about the process of issuing the MUI fatwa that led to big rallies calling for the arrest of the Jakarta governor.



The team of lawyers of Ahok also asked the backgrounds of Maruf, who was once a member of the Presidential Advisory Board when SBY was president.



He was also asked about grant received by MUI when Maruf Amin was member of the presidential advisory board.



The team of lawyers also asked about the possibility of the MUI fatwa being issued to serve the interest of certain people of party.



The team said it had evidence about phone conversation between SBY and Maruf that SBY asked Maruf to issue the fatwa against Ahok.



Meanwhile, chairman of the advisory board of MUI Din Syamsuddin said Ahok and his lawyers have to clarify allegation against Maruf Amin especially about his phone conversation with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.



"Clarification is necessary about MUI chairman Maruf Amin receiving telephone call from former President SBY," Din said here on Wednesday.



According to Din the allegation against Maruf was sarcastic and very insulting to the MUI chairman and other leaders and members all over the country.



Din said the lengthy investigation of the MUI chairman as a witness was inhumane taking seven hours.



"He was treated harshly unlike other witnesses, who generally questioned only for around one or two hours," he said.



Din said he hoped Ahok and his team of lawyers apologize to Maruf Amin to prevent reaction from Muslims who love MUI.



The MUI chairman is a leader of the Nahdlatul Ulama , the countrys largest non political Islamic organization.



Meanwhile, Ahok said he would not file a lawsuit against Maruf Amin, adding he apologized to Maruf for his strong statement at the court.



He said his questions to Maruf at the court session were only part of process to look for the truth in the case he is facing.



"I know him as a senior leader of NU , and I respect as an NU leader as I do other NU leaders such as Gus Dur , Gus Mus and other respectable leader of NU," he said.



He said as for information about phone conversations between SBY and Maruf, it is up to his team of lawyers to decide.



"I was only told on October 7, 2016 that there was information about telephone call from SBY to Maruf. I leave it to my lawyers," he added.



The team of lawyers also has said it had no intention of seeking legal action against the MUI leader.(*)