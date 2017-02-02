Indonesia, Australia to hold third MCM on law and security

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Australia again committed to enhancing relations in the fields of law and security by organizing the third Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) on Law and Security in Jakarta on February 2, 2017.



Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto has been appointed as head of the Indonesian delegation, while Australian Attorney General Senator George Brandis is the head of Australias delegation.



At the meeting, the two countries will hold talks on several issues, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security, as quoted from a statement released by the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs on Wednesday.



In line with strengthening cooperation in the law sector, both countries will review the cooperation among law enforcement personnel.



Through the third MCM meeting, Indonesia and Australia have agreed to enhance mutual understanding on issues relating to law and security, a common concern for both countries.



It is a commitment of both nations to maintain security and stability and create prosperity in the region. Such a commitment will be comprehended at the end of the meeting in the form of a Joint Communiqu.



The meeting will also be attended by Indonesian Attorney General HM Prasetyo, Minister of Communication and Information Rudiantara, Military Chief General Gatot Nurmayanto, Police Chief General Tito Karnavian, Head of the Indonesian Intelligence Agency Budi Gunawan, and Head of the Counter Terrorism Agency Commissioner General Suhardi Alius.



Head of the Financial Transaction Report and Analysis Centre Kiagus Ahmad Badaruddin and Head of the Anti-Drugs Agency Commissioner General Budi Waseso will also attend the meeting.



Australian Minister of Justice Michael Keenan and Australian Minister of Cyber Security Affairs Dan Tehan will attend the meeting as members of the Australian delegation.



Indonesia-Australia MCM on Law and Security is a forum for holding ministerial-level meetings, the first edition of which was held on December 21, 2015, in Jakarta and the second in Sydney on June 8, 2016.

