W. Java plans four new toll roads

West Java governor Ahmad Heryawan. (ANTARA/Fahrul Jayadiputra)

Bandung (ANTARA News) - West Java Provincial government plans the construction of four new toll roads, including those heading to Patimbang harbor, Subang sub-district, the Kertajati Airport route, Geopark Ciletuh route, as well as Cileunyi-Garut-Tasikmalaya route.



"The new toll roads will hopefully connect the strategic projects that are currently being developed in the province," West Java governor Ahmad Heryawan said in Bandung on Wednesday.



He further stated that the toll road linking Patimban harbor will be 20 kilometers in length, and it will be an interchange from the Cipali toll road to Patimban, Subang.



"As for the toll road linking Kertajati Airport in Majalengka, the provincial government is designing an interchange from the Cipali toll road to Kertajati, which will be 7 kilometers in length," he noted.



As for the Jagorawi-Palabuhan Ratu route, the toll road will be 50 kilometers long, and part of the expansion of Geopark Ciletuh recreational center will be connected to the Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi toll route, he added.



M Guntoro, Head of the West Java spatial planning office, said that the construction plan for four new toll roads has been included in the list of 14 existing toll roads in the province, and it has been submitted to the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry as a national strategic project.



"Hence, we submitted the plans for selection by the central government in the national strategic toll road project. It is important to have the plans received in the Ministry as an initial step, and this way they can considered," he remarked.



Earlier this month, President Joko Widodo said that the development of infrastructure and transportation to boost inter-regional connectivity will remain the governments priority in 2017.



"As we enter 2017, I would like to once again reiterate that the development of infrastructure and transportation that ensures connectivity between areas, islands and especially rural regions will remain the governments priority," Jokowi stated at a closed-door meeting in the State Palace Complex in Jakarta on Jan 5. ***1***



Reported by Ajat Sudrajat



(UU.KR-ARC/INE/B003)



EDITED BY INE







(UU.KR-ARC/A/KR-BSR/B003) 01-02-2017 19:34:20