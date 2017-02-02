SBY wishes to meet Jokowi over treason rumors

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, popularly called SBY by his initials, expressed his wish to meet and speak openly with President Joko Widodo over rumors linking him to the recent Islam rallies and treason.



"Unfortunately, there is still no opportunity for me to meet the president, Bapak (Mr) Jokowi. If he could, he would have talked openly and sought to know who had given him the intelligence report accusing me of having funded the 411 (November 4, 2016) rally and linking me with a plot to bomb the State Palace and topple the government," he said.



SBY made the statement at a press conference in response to a statement by the lawyers of the incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) who claimed they had evidence of telephonic conversation between SBY and Maruf Amin, the general chairman of the Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI), regarding the MUI edict on Ahoks case.



Ahok has been put on trial for having allegedly made a blasphemy by quoting a Quran verse at a meeting with people on Pramuka island in North Jakarta in September last year.



SBY said he was not angry with regard to Ahoks lawyers statement, but he had asked law enforcement agencies to investigate if an illegal bugging had been carried out against him as a former president.



He stated that he felt compelled to provide clarification to Jokowi regarding the accusations that he had funded the 411 rally, plotted to bomb State Palace and was involved in treason.



"I actually wish to clarify the rumors to prevent misunderstanding, suspicion, prejudice and bad feeling," he stated.



He added that it would be good if he could meet Jokowi, so that clarifications could be made with regard to the rumors.



"There are three sources who have told me that he (Jokowi) has also wished to see me, but two or three persons in his circle have prohibited him from doing it. I felt they were indeed extraordinary for being able to prohibit the president from meeting his friend who is also a former president," he said.



SBY is the father of Agus Harimurti who would contest the gubernatorial election on Feb 15 with Sylviana Murni as his running mate.



Ahok would run with his deputy Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, while the other pair to contest the election is Anies Baswedan who would pair with Sandiaga Uno. (*)