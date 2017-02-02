No legal complaint will be filed against MUI chairman: Djarot

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The running mate of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, stated here on Wednesday that no legal complaint would be filed against Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) Chairman Maruf Amin.



"There would be no legal complaint. It is impossible for us to do that. He is not only the MUI general chairman but also Rais Aam (chief of advisory board) of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU)," he said.



He stated that no legal complaint would be filed against Amin over his testimony made during the court trial of gubernatorial candidate Ahok in the alleged case of blasphemy on Tuesday.



Djarot added that Amin was a revered figure who served as a member of the presidents advisory board from 2007 to 2009 and 2009 to 2014.



"I have known him since he was the member of the presidential advisory board and met him several times in Blitar. We respect him very much," he noted.



"In view of that, please do not let anyone oppose us, especially Ahok against NU members," he said, adding that he was also a NU member.



Yenni Wahid, the daughter of the late former president and NU chief Abdurrahman Wahid, has earlier asked Ahok to cancel his plan to take Amin to the court in connection with his testimony against Ahok in the court session on Tuesday.



The speaker of the rival pair Agus Yudhoyono-Sylviana Murni has deplored Ahoks team of lawyers for having linked MUIs fatwa (edict) over blasphemy allegedly made by Ahok with the general chairman of Democrat Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who was the former president and the father of Agus.



"We strongly criticize the baseless efforts of Ahoks lawyers to link Yudhoyono with the fatwa of MUI and Ahoks trial," Rachland Nasidik, the speaker, said in a written statement received here on Tuesday.



Ahoks lawyers in the court session on Tuesday questioned Amin regarding the MUIs decision to produce a fatwa against Ahok.



On the occasion, the lawyers also questioned Amins status as a member of the presidential advisory board under Yudhoyono and the possibility of the fatwa being connected to certain interests.



Rachland said Ahoks lawyers were trying to link the MUI fatwa with Yudhoyono. He accused Ahoks lawyers of seeking to politicize Amins testimony.



Ahok, in a written statement received here on Wednesday, clarified that he would not file a legal complaint against Amin over his testimony against him on Tuesday.



Regarding his statement during the court session, he said that it was part of the trial process with regard to exploring the truth behind the event, and if indeed complaints would be made, they would be against the witnesses who had filed the case.



"Amin meanwhile is not a witness who has filed the case. He is a witness like the one from the General Election Commission. Hence, no complaint could be filed against him" he added.



Ahok however offered an apology to Amin if he had pressurized the MUI chief.



"I know he is an NU elder. I respect him just like other NU figures such as Gus Dur (the late Abdurrahman Wahid) and Gus Mus," he remarked.



Regarding the telephonic communication between Yudhoyono and Amin on Oct 7, 2016, he said that it was the affairs of his lawyers.



"I was only given a news report from Liputan6.com on Oct 7 about the information on the telephonic communication between SBY and Amin. With regard to this, I would refer it to my lawyers," he asserted.



Ahok has been put on trial for having allegedly made a blasphemous remark on Islam during a meeting with people in Pramuka Island in North Jakarta last year.



He was charged under Article 156a, carrying a maximum jail sentence for five years, and Article 156 of the Criminal Code, carrying maximum four years imprisonment.



Ahok, pairing with Djarot, would seek reelection against Agus Harimurti-Sylviana Murni and Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno in the regional election scheduled on Feb 15. (*)