Nahdlatul Ulama supports Ma`ruf Amin in dispute with Ahok: PKB

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Abdul Kadir Karding, Secretary General of the National Awakening Party (PKB), has said that members of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) will support Maruf Amin in the dispute with non-active governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok).



Karding said NU members will support Amin if Ahok and his lawyers report Amin to police for his testimony during a trial of blasphemy case on Tuesday.



"Kiai Maruf Amin should not worry about Ahoks plan to sue him, because we, students and members of NU, will stand behind Kiai," Karding said here on Wednesday.



Amin is not only the general chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) but also the chairman of the advisory board of NU, the largest Muslim organization in the country, he added.



Karding stated that it was improper for Ahok to accuse Amin of lying, as Amin was a respected and an honest Muslim leader.



The lawmaker also criticized Ahok, an incumbent in the upcoming Jakarta gubernatorial election, and his lawyers for accusing Amin of supporting a certain candidate in the gubernatorial race.



The accusation is a tactic of Ahok to influence public opinion regarding the integrity of the MUI chairman, he remarked.



He reminded Ahok and his legal team to stop making up stories that could increase tensions in the public at large.



Ahok faces blasphemy charges for his statement during a September 2016 speech wherein he cited Surah al-Maidah verse 51 of the Quran. (*)