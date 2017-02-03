President officially inaugurates conference of Indonesian rector`s forum

President Joko Widodo (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta, Feb 2 (Antara) - President Joko Widodo officially opened the 2017 national conference of the Indonesian Rectors Forum at the Jakarta Convention Center on Thursday.



"The 2017 national conference of the Indonesian Rectors Forum was expected to create educational concepts and systems that can improve the nations outlook. As a result, our nation can compete with other countries," President Joko Widodo stated in his remarks at the 2017 national conference of the Indonesian Rectors Forum here on Thursday.



The head of state called on all universities in Indonesia to prepare human resources having integrity as part of the efforts to compete with other countries.



"All vocational schools in Indonesia should provide education and training that can be applied directly. The training should be based on the advances in current technology," he stated.



With the advancements in information technology, the president urged vocational schools to strengthen education and training in the field of information technology in an attempt to create experts who can manage online-based business systems and logistics.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the Indonesian Rectors Forum Prof Rochmat Wahab stated that the conference will discuss several values outlined in the nine key programs (Nawacita) related to maritime, mental revolution, and economic systems, among others.



He invited all rectors and educational figures to help build the mindset of Indonesians starting from the suburbs to the cities. (*)



