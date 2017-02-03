Earthquake triggers panic among Sorong residents
Kamis, 2 Februari 2017 15:19 WIB | 804 Views
Sorong, W Papua (ANTARA News) - The inhabitants of Sorong, West Papua Province, were panic stricken when an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted the city on Thursday at 3:04 a.m. local time.
"The inhabitants began panicking and rushed out of their homes, fearing that the buildings would collapse," Yanti, a local resident, stated.
The tremor reminded them of the previous quake that had damaged hundreds of buildings in Sorong, she remarked.
The quakes epicenter was located at 0.65 degree southern latitude and 131.47 degrees eastern longitude, northeast of Sorong and at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to information from the Sorong meteorological and geophysics office.
The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami. (*)
