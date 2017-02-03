Ahok states half hearted apology over insult at court: MUI

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Council of Ulemas said Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) has stated half hearted apology over his "insulting" remark to MUI chairman Maruf Amin at a court session on Wednesday.



Ahok stood trial on Wednesday for alleged insult of Islam and MUI ulemas when he spoke to people in the Thousand Islands recently quoting a verse of the Qoran, and Maruf Amin testified at the court as leader of MUI, which issued the fatwa that charged Ahok with blasphemy.



Fatwa (rule) by MUI saying that Ahok had insulted Islam and ulemas, led to big rallies in November and December last year demanding the prosecution and arrest of Ahok.



Ahoks supporters said the charge was politically motivated designed to block the popular Christian and Chinese ethnic governor from taking part in the election for the next Jakarta governor scheduled in the middle of this month.



Ahok and his team of lawyers asked Maruf whether he and MUI were under pressure to issue the fatwa.



They said they had evidence that former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) asked Maruf to issue the fatwa by phone.



Maruf denied any such request from SBY, whose son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is one of the candidates to contest the gubernatorial election.



MUI spokesman Masduki Baidlowi said Ahok and his team of lawyers should state their apology separately.



On one hand Ahok stated an apology but Ahoks supporters of social media buzzers gave an insulting remark, Masduki said.



He said the social media buzzers issued hostile statements saying that what is important is that Ahok wins (the election).



He said Ahok and his lawyers should state genuine apology that there would be no further problem.



"We in MUI see this serious . It is not a matter that concerns only ulemas. He (Maruf Amin represents symbols of two respectable power as Rais am of PB Nahdlatul Ulama and general chairman of MUI," he said.



"Protests are wide spread among the grass root against Ahok that we have to work hard to keep them calm," Masduki said.



East Java Nahdliyin (Nahdlatul followers) even considered to come to Jakarta, he added.



He said Ahok and his lawyers accused MUI leaders playing politics with former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.



"The target was SBY but we were implicated as if we are SBYs political alliance. That offended us," he said.(*)