President Jokowi open for a meeting with anyone: Wiranto

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Law, Security and Political Affairs Wiranto said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is "very much" open to a meeting with anyone including with former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono(SBY).



"There is no problem if SBY wants to meet Jokowi, me or the Vice President. As far as I know Jokowi as a president is always ready to receive anyone," Wiranto said on the side line a ministerial meeting on law and security between Indonesia and Australia here on Thursday.



Wiranto strongly denied issue that President Jokowi was available only for a meeting with certain people, saying certainly there is procedure to be followed in meeting a president.



Meanwhile, Law and Human Right Minister Yasonna Laoly said there is no one prohibiting a meeting between the President and SBY.



SBY told a news conference on Wednesday that there were two or three people prohibiting Jokowi from meeting him.



SBY said he wanted to meet and talk openly with Jokowi on issues related to big Islamic rallies in November 4 last year and plan to bomb the state palace and an act of treason to the state.



"I have information that two or three persons prohibited Jokowi from meeting me," he said, adding, they must be very powerful that they could prohibit a president.



He said he thought it is important to clarify things putting an end to prejudices and allegations addressed to him .



"It is unfortunate that I have no opportunity to meet our President Mr Jokowi. I want to talk openly and ask him who reported to him intelligence information accusing me of financing the anti government rally on Nov. 4 last year linking me with plan to bomb the state palace and alleged act of revolt.



Jokowi, when asked to comment on SBYs complaints, said a right time would be set if there is a request for a meeting with SBY.



"I have repeatedly said the time would be set if there is request for it," the president said.(*)