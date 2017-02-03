Police hunt for suspect in molotov cocktail case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police are hunting for an unidentified person suspected of pelting two Molotov cocktails at a post in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta, before dawn on Thursday.



"We are still conducting investigation," Chief of the Public Relations Service at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said here on Thursday.



Argo said the post was often used as an assembly point for Islam Defenders Front (FPI) members.



But he added that it did not belong to a mass organization or FPI.



"(They used) the place only to assemble," he noted.



The post did not have the name board of a certain mass organization.



He asked the public not to be easily incited by the incident and believe rumors circulating in the social media.(*)