Pertamina discharges president director

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the state oil and gas company, Pertamina, decided on Friday to dismiss its president director Dwi Soetjipto and vice president director Ahmad Bambang from their posts.



"The shareholders also appointed Yenni Andayani as the acting president director of Pertamina. Yenni is currently Pertaminas new and renewable energy director," Pertaminas chief commissioner Tantri Abeng said after the general shareholders meeting.



The meeting was also attended by the State Enterprises Ministrys deputy for energy business, logistics, estate and tourism, Edwin Hidayat Abdullah; deputy for financial, survey and consulting services businesses Gatot Trihargo; and Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arcandra Tahar.



Tantri said the replacement of Pertaminas president director and vice president had nothing to do with a rumored conflict between them as reported in the media.



"It (the replacement) is something normal and happens everywhere. This will enable efforts to find new talented persons who can establish solid cooperation at Pertamina," he added.



Yenni Andayani has been holding the post of Pertaminas new and renewable energy director since 2014. She graduated from the school of law at Parahyangan University in Bandung in 1988.



She started her career with Pertamina in 1991. She was once the president director of PT Nusantara Gas Company Services in Osaka, Japan, the president director of PT Donggi-Senoro LNG (2009-2012) and the Senior Vice President of Gas and Power, Pertaminas Directorate of Gas (2013-2014).



Gatot Trihargo noted that Dwi Sutjipto and Ahmad were discharged from their posts as per State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarnos decision.



"One of the things that the minister and the board of commissioners had observed was the issue about leadership. As we all know, Pertamina is going to assume extraordinary responsibility in the future. Hence, the management must be solid to carry out strategic tasks and we need fresh talent," he concluded. (*)