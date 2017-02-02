Police to act against those violating provisions of cooling-off period

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police will act against those violating the provisions set for the cooling- off period ahead of the February 15 regional elections in 101 regions in the country, Indonesias Chief Security Minister said here on Friday.



Wiranto, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Legal Affairs, said at the State Palace compound that police will act against anyone violating the regulation during this period.



"The KPU (the General Election Commission) will explain the conditions that must be adhered to. Any violations will attract action by the police," he reiterated.



Explaining the need for such a cooling-off period, Wiranto said such a phase of calm is required after a long campaign for any election, so that people can think again about who to vote for.



"Let people contemplate before they finally decide who will be their best leaders for the next five years," he added.



He suggested that clear rules must be formulated so that people know what actions could be seen as disrupting the cooling-off period.



He explained that any rally taking place during this period would be seen as an attempt to violate the conditions.



Seven provinces, including Jakarta, will see simultaneous elections on February 15.



According to Bawaslu (the election supervising agency), the West Papua province is considered the most vulnerable in terms of election related disruptions, followed by Aceh, Banten, West Sulawesi, Jakarta, Bangka- Belitung and Gorontalo.(*)