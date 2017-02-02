Drug business controlled by convicts in prisons embarrassing: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Law and Human Right Minister Yasonna H Laoly said drug trafficking controlled by convicted drug ring leaders in 39 prisons in Indonesia is embarrassing.



"I just addressed a gathering of all heads of prisons in the country and told them it is embarrassing, and it must not recur," Yasonna told reporters here on Friday.



He said sanction would be taken not only on prison guards involved in the illegal business but also prison officials if they failed to stop such activities.



"Sanctions would be slapped on prison division heads and office heads," he said.



He said actually there has been progress made in the attempt to eliminate cases of drug business in prisons.



"This is not easy as it involves large money and powerful syndicate. I hope both the National Anti Drug Agency (BNN)and police would immediately inform us if they knew indication of activities of the syndicate," he said.



He said over the past two months hundreds of operations have been launched by the ministry against drug business in prisons all over the country.



"We have used more units of "X-ray" to help in detection illegal goods in prisons, but only in large prisons on limited budget," he said.



Earlier BNN said drug trafficking had been controlled from convicted drug ring leaders in 39 prisons in the country. (*)