Malaysian national shot dead for allegedly carrying drugs

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A Malaysian citizen, who was allegedly carrying crystal meth, was shot dead by the National Narcotic Agency (BNN) personnel in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on Friday when he resisted arrest.



This was revealed by BNN Deputy for Drug Eradication, Inspector General Arman Depari, who identified the deceased by his initials as SBK.



"The body of the suspect SBK has been taken to the Kramat Jati police hospital," he added.



The BNN personnel also arrested five other suspects at the Muara Angke fish landing facility in North Jakarta.



During the raid, the BNN personnel also seized crystal meth, a wooden boat and communication devices. (*)