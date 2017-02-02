Malaysian national shot dead for allegedly carrying drugs
Jumat, 3 Februari 2017 20:50 WIB | 244 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A Malaysian citizen, who was allegedly carrying crystal meth, was shot dead by the National Narcotic Agency (BNN) personnel in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on Friday when he resisted arrest.
This was revealed by BNN Deputy for Drug Eradication, Inspector General Arman Depari, who identified the deceased by his initials as SBK.
"The body of the suspect SBK has been taken to the Kramat Jati police hospital," he added.
The BNN personnel also arrested five other suspects at the Muara Angke fish landing facility in North Jakarta.
During the raid, the BNN personnel also seized crystal meth, a wooden boat and communication devices. (*)
This was revealed by BNN Deputy for Drug Eradication, Inspector General Arman Depari, who identified the deceased by his initials as SBK.
"The body of the suspect SBK has been taken to the Kramat Jati police hospital," he added.
The BNN personnel also arrested five other suspects at the Muara Angke fish landing facility in North Jakarta.
During the raid, the BNN personnel also seized crystal meth, a wooden boat and communication devices. (*)
Latest News
- Syndicate used fishing port to smuggle drugs: BNN 1 hour ago
- 13 kilograms of methamphetamine brought from Malaysia seized 1 hour ago
- Dismissal of Pertamina`s top executives to boost professionalism: Kalla 1 hour ago
- Malaysian national shot dead for allegedly carrying drugs 1 hour ago
- Drug business controlled by convicts in prisons embarrassing: Minister 1 hour ago
- Police to act against those violating provisions of cooling-off period 1 hour ago
- No one hindering President Jokowi-SBY meeting: Presidential staff 21 hours ago
- Police hunt for suspect in molotov cocktail case 2nd February 2017