Dismissal of Pertamina`s top executives to boost professionalism: Kalla

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The dismissal of Pertaminas top executives is aimed at encouraging the state-run oil firm to improve its professionalism, according to Vice President Jusuf Kalla.



"The dismissal of the president and vice president of Pertamina is aimed at encouraging the company to be more focused and improve its professionalism," Kalla stated here, Friday.



Hence, Kalla said the giant oil company is expected to appoint a new leader who will be able to demonstrate stronger leadership qualities and greater professionalism to help solidify Pertaminas position.



Earlier in the day, the State-owned Enterprises Ministry had announced the dismissal of President and CEO of Pertamina Dwi Soetjipto and Vice President Ahmad Bambang.



The ministry has also decided to abolish the position of vice president in the companys structure in order to improve the effectiveness of its leadership.



Pertaminas board of commissioners has appointed Yenni Andayani, the director for gas and renewable energy, as the acting president. Andayani will hold the post for up to 30 days, during which the government is tasked with formally appointing a new leader.



Pertaminas President Commissioner Tanri Abeng affirmed that it is a routine practice in companies to change executives and would not affect its operations.



"The change in a companys executives is something normal, including in Pertamina. This is a common practice, and we believe that in future, Pertamina will be more solid and professional and will continue to adhere to its corporate culture to ensure the achievement of its targets," he added.(*)