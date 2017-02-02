13 kilograms of methamphetamine brought from Malaysia seized

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - One narcotics smuggler was shot dead while five of his Indonesian associates were arrested and 13.59 kilograms of methamphetamine brought from Malaysia was seized by Indonesian law enforcers in an operation.



"Six suspects were linked to this case. We were forced to shoot one of the suspects, identified as SBK of Malaysia. He was the one who owned the methamphetamine," the Chief of National Narcotics Board, Commissioner General Budi Waseso, said here on Friday.



According to Waseso, a wooden fishing boat was used to smuggle the narcotics from Malaysia.



The joint operation was carried out by the National Narcotics Board and the Customs Directorate General.



While five of the perpetrators were arrested from the Pramuka Island of Seribu Islands District, SBK was shot in the Muara Angke Fishing Dock area when he put up resistance.



The five arrested by the officers of the Narcotics Board were all Indonesian citizens who served as couriers. They comprised the crew and helmsman of MV Dzaki Pratama. SBK had boarded this vessel.



The deceaseds body was taken to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital in the East Jakarta City.



"SBKs passport revealed that he used to visit Indonesia frequently," Waseso added.



Several pieces of evidence, such as a cellular phone, cash and wooden motor vessel and lighting tools were seized by officers.



Waseso observed that the lighting tools were to be used to convey the fact of the vessels arrival to the courier on the mainland.(*)